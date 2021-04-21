Amanda Holden sashaying in bodycon Marks & Spencer top has Instagram swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden, where do you get the energy? The stunning TV star shared a very energetic fashion video on Tuesday evening (despite her early start with Heart radio) and we're obsessed with the catwalk-style display she put on for us.

The video looked to be shot in a chic hallway, and saw her sashaying to Lady Gaga's hit 'Fashion' wearing a variety of stylish outfits we need immediately.

Amongst the set was a fabulous psychedelic cashmere top from Marks & Spencer. We just love it, and we're pretty sure you will too.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in bold blue jumpsuit

This artistic design was made in pastel tones of mint green and various pinks, all swirled together. A pure 70s vibe, right?

Knitted from pure cashmere for lux comfort and softness, it has a classic crew neckline and snug ribbed trims. Costing £99, it also comes in blue.

Amanda rocks that 70s vibe!

The mother-of-two styled it with white trousers from Reiss. Perfection!

Pure Cashmere Printed Crew Neck Jumper, £99, Marks & Spencer

She also reached for M&S once again, donning a fabulous cream cashmere roll neck jumper which she tucked into the waistband of her white skirt.

The stunning star dazzled in an all-white outfit

Priced at £89, it comes in eight other shades and is so versatile. It gave the singing star an elegant silhouette and could be worn from season to season.

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer

Amanda was styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett who is responsible for all her professional looks.

The pair have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he told HELLO! in 2019. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

