Amanda Holden looks incredible in her bold orange maxi dress

Amanda Holden took a couple of weeks off from Heart Radio over the Easter holiday, but she was back with a bang on Monday!

The star looked gorgeous as ever in her orange maxi dress, which is a high street buy from French Connection.

With a halter neckline, low-cut back and flirty leg split to the skirt, we're not surprised Amanda wanted it in her spring wardrobe. Sharing a strutting video with her co-star Ashley Roberts, she wrote to fans: "The girls are back in town @thisisheart."

Amanda's bright orange dress costs £150 from the British brand, and features a subtle animal print overlay to the fabric. She teamed it with one of her favourite denim jackets from Reiss, and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

Plenty of fans were quick to react to her return to the breakfast show, with one writing: "Welcome back ladies," and another adding: "Absolutely love that dress."

The singer and presenter has been enjoying some time in the countryside with her family, but she wasn't far from our screens, as she's been appearing on new BBC show I Can See Your Voice on Saturday nights, too.

This weekend, she looked incredible in a pretty crystal-embellished skirt from Christopher Kane, which she teamed with a black top, sparkly Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chunky silver necklace from Sarah Ho.

Posing by the pool during her Easter break

Though she's been dressing to the nines for the show, Amanda has also been keeping it real in her laidback outfits during her recent break. She cosied up to her husband Chris in a coat and cap in one sweet photo, and also posed in her Melissa Odabash bodysuit for a dip in the pool.

She paired the blue long-sleeved swimsuit with layered gold necklaces and a pair of sunglasses, writing in the caption: "#morning dip."

