Amanda Holden stepped out in a very unusual skirt on Saturday night that quickly caught the attention of her fans.

For her appearance on I Can See Your Voice, the TV star looked gorgeous in a classic outfit that included a black top and a midi skirt – but it wasn't just any skirt.

The crystal mesh design was part of Christopher Kane's Spring 2021 collection, which is "inspired by the designer's recent paintings", according to Net-A-Porter. Trimmed with black lace, the glittery midi features a flattering thigh split, leather patch and stud detail.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's best fashion moments of all time

Amanda teamed her outfit with sparkly Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a chunky silver necklace from Sarah Ho, courtesy of her stylist Karl Willet, and wore her blonde hair in a sleek ponytail.

Fans rushed to compliment the Britain's Got Talent star on her beautiful outfit. "Awesome lady in an awesome skirt," wrote one, and another gushed: "Love the skirt especially the detailing and the shoes are gorgeous." A third added: "I love the show and I love the skirt!"

The TV star looked stunning in her mesh skirt on I Can See Your Voice

Luckily, fans can still get their hands on Amanda's skirt, which costs £1,395.

Her latest edgy outfit was a far cry from the pretty white mini dress she wore for the first instalment of the show.

The mother-of-two posed for photos in a thigh-skimming frock from David Koma, complete with long sleeves, square shoulders and a cut-out neckline with crystal embellishments.

Crystal mesh skirt, £1,395, Christopher Kane

Amanda added silver strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi and sparkling jewellery by Yeprem. She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style, finishing off her glamorous look with smokey eyes.

Meanwhile, she kept it casual on Friday when she posed around the pool ahead of her morning exercise. In the makeup-free snap, the Heart Radio star donned a beautiful blue swimsuit from Melissa Odabash with a low V-neck zip running down the front.

She paired the blue long-sleeved swimsuit with layered gold necklaces and a pair of sunglasses, writing in the caption: "#morning dip."

