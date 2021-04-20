Amanda Holden looks unreal in bold blue jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden had fans in awe on Tuesday as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a bold blue jumpsuit from Reiss.

The Heart Radio star looked incredible in the bright ensemble, which she paired with some matching blue heels, showing off her incredible figure.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's lacy mesh skirt is a work of art, seriously

Sharing a fun story to her millions of Instagram followers, Amanda strutted her stuff in the outfit as she was joined by It's a Sin star Olly Alexander. She ended the video with a dramatic hair flip, and we are loving her sassy style!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts her stuff on Instagram

She captioned the video: "#starstruck to meet this gorgeous human @ollyyears."

Amanda paired the jumpsuit with minimal accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking. She wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup natural for the occasion, sporting a subtle smoky eye and a nude lip.

Amanda looked amazing in the blue Reiss ensemble

The jumpsuit was a gorgeous shade of navy blue, and featured a flattering waist belt and a shirt-style collar.

MORE: Amanda Holden's fans can't believe how beautiful she is in blue swimsuit

We think this is the perfect outfit to wear to the office this summer, simply throw on some heels and you are ready for those after-work drinks with friends!

The jumpsuit is still available to buy online, but hurry, as we can totally see it selling out.

Wide leg blue jumpsuit, £265, Reiss

Amanda has been rocking lots of brighter colours recently, and on Monday she returned to Heart Radio with a bang, looking incredible in a bold orange maxi dress.

The orange dress was also a high-street buy, costing £150 from French Connection. It featured a halter neckline, low-cut back and flirty leg split to the skirt, making it a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.

Amanda looked ready for spring in the orange dress

The radio star teamed the dress with one of her favourite denim jackets from Reiss and a pair of strappy heeled sandals.

Amanda had previously taken some time off with her family in the countryside, and plenty of fans were quick to react to her return to the breakfast show. One commented: "Welcome back ladies", while another said: "Absolutely love that dress."

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden rocks ultra-pretty River Island blouse for adorable video with daughter Hollie

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.