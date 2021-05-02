Vogue Williams' pastel polka-dot dress is the perfect look for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TV presenter Vogue Williams looked stunning on Sunday as she donned an elegant pastel blue frock. Taking to social media to post her look, we're so obsessed with the polka-dot number from Ghost.

Swishing her skirt for her Instagram followers, Vogue rocked the fun yet sophisticated dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pointed toe sandals.

The stunning dress, which is perfect for spring, was panelled around the waist with a flattering gathered waist to cinch the silhouette. According to Ghost, the dress is made from "lightweight crepe", perfect to keep you cool as the weather rapidly gets warmer.

The Irish beauty looked elegant as ever in the bold print dress which also featured voluminous three-quarter sleeves that fell into an elasticated cuff – we're officially obsessed with this look.

Vogue looked gorgeous in the polka-dot print dress

Vogue's dotted number was a credit to her stylist's excellent fashion sense, of which the star complimented on her Instagram story. "My stylist/style kween @corinagaffey follower her for fab fashion advice" wrote the star, followed by a red heart emoji.

If you're desperate to recreate Vogue's stunning spring look – the elegant midi-dress is available on Ghost for £169.

Alyanna Dress, £169, Ghost

Pair Vogue's chic dress with trainers or summer sandals for the ultimate casual spring look. Alternatively, rock Vogue's crystal-studded mules for a look that's guaranteed to turn heads.

Lurum 90 crystal-embellished satin mules, £925, Manolo Blahnik

It's not the first time the model and mum-of-two has worn a daring print this spring, Vogue took to our screens last Sunday morning appearing as a guest star on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, stealing the show in the prettiest white floral dress.

Despite her enviable wardrobe, Vogue likes to keep things candid on her social media and regularly posts pictures of her sporting pastel-perfect loungewear and adorable snaps with hubby Spencer Matthews and their two children, Gigi and Theodore.

