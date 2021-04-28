Vogue Williams just wore the summer dress of dreams – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams just stepped out in the dreamiest summer dress – and fans are swooning! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the presenter wowed in a sunshine yellow frock from Karen Millen, teaming her ruffled maxi with a pair of gold heeled sandals.

Vogue looked so glamorous in her maxi dress

Looking effortlessly elegant, Vogue styled her blonde locks into a low chignon, accessorising with statement sunglasses and a silver necklace. As for her makeup, the former model kept her complexion natural and dewy, opting for a subtle hint of bronzer and pale pink lipstick.

Strappy Belted Dress, was £109 NOW £81.75, Karen Millen

Reduced from £109 to £81.75 in the sale, fans can shop Vogue's jaw-dropping dress in two other colours, including sky blue and a rich tan shade. Punctuated by a glossy gold chain belt, the delicate straps and wrap-over bodice add a flirty and femine feel. Flowing into a lightweight skirt, complete with a statement front-split, team your new summer companion with either wedges or stilettos and a coordinating clutch bag.

A huge fan of the brand, the radio star also debuted two other outfits from Karen Millen on her Instagram stories.

Vogue also debuted two other outfits from Karen Millen

The first saw Vogue tucking a lilac jumper into a pair of white silky shorts, polished off with fiery red slip-on sandals. As for the second, she teamed a forest green vest top with leather-look tailored shorts and patent stilettos – so chic!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Vogue Williams rocks gorgeous Zara playsuit

Vogue's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and we can barely keep up with all of her stunning outfits right now. Just last week, the Heart FM presenter made an appearance on Channel Four's Steph's Packed Lunch, donning a floral frock from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to labels, Ghost.

Priced at £95, the 'Luella' dress is made in pretty, subtle tones of cream and orange and features a micro ditsy rose print on the brand's signature crêpe fabric.

