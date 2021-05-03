Vogue Williams’ sky blue chunky wrap cardi is perfect for spring – and goes great with denim

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We can always count on Vogue Williams to serve up style inspiration that is perfectly on-trend and has us wanting to hit the online shops. Case in point – her perfect bank holiday Monday look. We’re completely obsessed!

***Scroll to the end for similar high street styles

The model and TV presenter stepped out in the most gorgeous sky blue chunky wrap cardi from Amanda Wakeley, looking absolutely flawless despite the time being an eye-wateringly early 4.58am - ouch!

RELATED: Vogue Williams' pastel polka-dot dress is the perfect look for spring

Vogue Williams looked flawless in her sky blue cardi on Monday

She teamed the knit with a pair of black leggings and matching pumps and a Dior bag - and fans got a closer look at the snuggly piece when she posted a sunny video of herself after hosting her radio show.

“Good morning,” she told her 844k followers. “That’s that part of my day over… It’s a bank holiday so I’ll be spending the afternoon with the kids watching movies.”

MORE: Vogue Williams just wore the most gorgeous print for spring

SEE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' Chelsea family home is so colourful

Sky chunky rib cashmere cardi, £795, Amanda Wakeley

The designer herself Amanda envisioned the cardi to work perfectly with denim. She previously wrote on Instagram: “This spring I’ve introduced a Sky shade of blue to layer perfectly for a tonal look. Here’s our chunky wrap cardi with a black satin tie… snuggly and the perfect additional layer for these chilly evenings…”

RELATED: Vogue Williams just wore the summer dress of dreams – and wow

Vogue’s cashmere cardi retails for £795 but you can get a similar look for less since many high street shops have also included sky blue cardi wraps in their ranges. It looks like it’s going to be a big one for this spring. Shop similar styles below…

Wrap tie sweater, £15.49, Shein

Wrap cardigan, £45, & Other Stories

Rib-knit cardigan, £17.99, H&M

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams' daughter Gigi does cute wave

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.