Serena Williams and her daughter are twinning in the cutest pink swimsuits - and they’re only $60

It’s no secret Serena Williams loves to twin with her daughter, but this time the duo took things a step further when a tiny doll appeared in their photo wearing the same thing.

Serena, Olympia, and Serena's Qai Qai doll looked adorable in matching swimsuits

In an adorable snap the tennis star shared on Instagram on Tuesday, she could be seen posing poolside with 3-year-old Alexis Olympia wearing matching pink Nike one-piece swimsuits (Serena wore a light pink version of Alexis’ hot pink bathing suit), and Serena’s Qai Qai doll was standing just a few feet away from them rocking a look-alike swimsuit too.

“When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too. How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view?”, Serena captioned the adorable photo.

We loved Serena’s pink swimsuit too and tracked it down on Nike for $60. The style also comes in bright blue and neon green, and comes complete with a high-cut design and cheeky bottom coverage. It’s also made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers.

Nike one-piece swimsuit in Sunset Pulse, $60, Nike

As for when the mini version of Serena’s bathing suit will be available, we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we found a similar version on Nike for $40.

Nike Kids Swimsuit, $40, Nike

The Qai Qai doll, which Serena created for her daughter, is hugely popular on Instagram and models outfits weekly on the social media site to her over 293,000 followers.

The doll finally started selling on Amazon last October, so we tracked it down there. It's only $28.93 and comes complete with a removable tutu and onesie, and a coloring house box.

Qai Qai Doll, $28.93, Amazon

This is just the latest time Serena and her daughter have twinned in matching swimsuits. On the heels of their Stuart Weitzman campaign, the fashionistas struck poses poolside last month with their hands on their hips last month in the cutest matching swimsuits.

Alexis even propped up her toe to take the pose to another level.

In the precious snap that Serena uploaded to Instagram, the tyke can be seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with ‘wild child’. Serena stands at her side wearing a one-piece topped with ‘the shady one’.

Serena loves twinning with her daughter

"The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable," the sports star captioned the photo. So cute!

These too are all the mommy-and-me style inspo we need for summer.

