Serena Williams gets fans talking in an unexpected neon look for spring

Give us neon hues for spring and summer any day of the week.

Serena Williams stunned when she rocked the trend in a new Away campaign, looking incredible in a neon lime green blazer paired with matching cropped trousers and an unexpected shoe - hot pink pumps.

Serena wowed in a trendy neon green suit and pink pumps

Although we’ve seen stars rock neon yellow suits with matching yellow heels to create a monochromatic look, or multicolored heels and pumps, neon suits (which it seems everyone is wearing this season) in lime green are popping up too.

Fans swooned over Serena's colorful suit and pumps combo - and we loved it too. It’s further proof that mixing and matching neon pieces can amp up a look.

The tennis star didn’t reveal where her ensemble came from but we tracked down two similar pairs of pink pumps for less than $100 - a Coach suede pair lined with gold studs marked down 60% to $78, and Nine West’s Tatiana pointy toe pumps for $84 at Macy’s.

Coach Waverly pink pumps, $78, Coach Outlet

Nine West’s Tatiana pointy toe pumps, $84, Macy’s

Serena could be seen leaning against a metallic silver Away carry-on luggage in the campaign photo she uploaded on Instagram, which showed her striking a seated pose in front of a printed backdrop.

“Pro-tip: find yourself a carry-on that comes with no baggage. @away luggage,” she captioned the snap.

"This outfit!" one fan replied in the comments, adding a fire emoji. "Queen!!! Boss!" another chimed in. "

Serena originally launched her second collection with Away in January and said in a statement via Afar that she kept the pandemic in mind while co-designing the pieces in it with the brand.

Serena showed off her favorite swirl design in her Away collection on a trip to Melbourne

“I’m thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future,” she said in a press release.

In addition to the brand’s signature suitcases designed in Serena’s color picks of periwinkle, coral, green, and a swirly gray, the collection also includes a pet carrier, packing cubes, and a kid-size carry-on.

The first Away x Serena Williams collection debuted in February 2020.

