Serena Williams will give you major fitspo in a shorts bodysuit perfect for spring workouts

As we get closer to bikini season, Serena Williams is taking on her workouts in style.

The tennis superstar gave us nostalgic ‘80s chic vibes when she popped up on Instagram Monday in a fitness-infused photo wearing a black Nike shorts unitard paired with gray and black leg warmers.

Serena wowed in a black Nike shorts bodysuit

In the snap, the doting mom could be seen striking a pose with her arm over her head and showing off her toned legs in the sleek look as she stands barefoot on the hardwood floors of a gym.

The sports guru wore her hair down, and her curly blonde locks cascaded around her.

Serena’s audio Bluetooth player is just a few feet away from her, as are a rack of medicine balls in various weights. A sign that she was about to get to work after snapping the photo.

“Legs day!”, she captioned the post.

Serena has a thing for figure-flattering bodysuits and onesies

Fans went wild over the snap, chiming in with plenty of compliments on Serena’s unreal, toned physique.

“Omg Serena looks amazing,” one follower wrote. “Issa model,” another added, while a fan wrote, “Wow I want this bodysuit.”

We loved it too - and tracked down on Nike. We also found the bodysuit in turquoise on sale at Nordstrom.

Nike Unitard, $100, Nike

Nike Turquoise Unitard, $60, Nordstrom

We wouldn’t be surprised if Serena’s daughter Olympia also had the look in her closet in a kid-size. The mom-and-daughter duo has proved that they love to wear matching outfits.

On the heels of their Stuart Weitzman campaign, the star and her little fashionista-in-the-making struck twinning poses with their hands on their hips in the cutest matching swimsuits last week. Olympia, 3, even propped up her toe to take the pose to another level.

In an adorable post Serena uploaded to Instagram, the tyke can be seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with ‘wild child’. Serena stands at her side wearing a one-piece topped with ‘the shady one’.

Serena and her daughter Olympia love to wear twinning looks

“The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable,” the sports star captioned the photo.

Serena also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the duo getting ready for their shoot, and it’s safe to say Alexis is a pro. The little one flashed the sweetest smiles and even gave a thumbs-up as she struck different poses.

Too cute!

