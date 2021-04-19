Halle Berry’s boxing moves will wow you - and so will her figure-flatting workout look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When Halle Berry shows off her hardcore fitness workouts, she does it in style.

As the Oscar winner gave fans a glimpse at her striking a pose in a gym with boxer Cecilia Braekhus, Halle showed off her incredible figure in printed leggings and a matching crop top that she covered with a sheer black tank.

Halle Berry showed off her boxing moves in a chic Ultracor ensemble

And the Ultracor Hypersonic geometric-print workout set happens to have a special feature. The crop top and leggings are designed with patent-pending compression technology that promotes blood flow, improves oxygenation to muscles, and enhances performance.

It also allows for faster muscle toning and quicker recoveries post-work-out.

We loved the look, particularly the contrast of the black band on the high-waisted leggings and bra, which not only elevates the ensemble but flatters the figure too. So, we tracked it down on Ultracor.

Ultracor Hypersonic Luna Bra, $150, Ultracor

Ultracor Hypersonic Ultra High Leggings, $225, Ultracor

In the post that Halle uploaded on Instagram, she can be seen practicing her boxing moves with the sports star and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas in a backyard and looked like a pro as she threw a few punches while hopping around on the grass.

“When the First Lady @ceciliabraekhus comes to your house to train, it quickly becomes the best day of the year! Thank you so much champ and @peterleethomas for spending the day with me.,” Halle captioned it.

Halle practiced her boxing moves with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas and boxer Cecilia Braekhus

“Thank you for the hospitality. I had a wonderful day hanging out with you and @peterleethomas !!,” Cecilia replied in the comments. Fans went wild over the videos and photos with one writing, “Working hard today gorgeous queen”. Another added, “Halle you don't age. Just beautiful.”

It’s so true. The renowned thesp is 54 years old and only getting better - and more fierce with time.

