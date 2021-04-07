Serena Williams and daughter Olympia pose poolside in the cutest matching swimsuits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Serena Williams and her daughter are quite the fashionable pair.

On the heels of their Stuart Weitzman campaign, the tennis star and her little fashionista-in-the-making struck twinning poses with their hands on their hips in the cutest matching swimsuits. Olympia, 3, even propped up her toe to take the pose to another level.

Serena and Olympia recently starred in a Stuart Weitzman campaign

In the adorable snap that Serena uploaded to Instagram, the tyke can be seen wearing a one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with ‘wild child’. Serena stands at her side wearing a one-piece topped with ‘the shady one’.

Olympia wore her hair pulled up, and Serena sported hers in long blonde-streaked waves.

“The Shady One and the Wild Child, together we’re unstoppable,” the sports star captioned the photo.

Serena Williams wows in dramatic high-low gown as she celebrates Grammys with daughter

Serena’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the post, with Naomi Campbell dropping heart emojis, and one fan writing, “Olympia understands a pointed toe moment and I'm HERE FOR IT.”

“Thee cutest mommy-daughter duo ever!!!,” another fan wrote.

We loved it and tracked down a customizable swimsuit similar to Serena's look on Etsy.

Strong New Sexy customizable swimsuit, $31.99, Etsy

Serena also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the duo getting ready for their shoot, and it’s safe to say Alexis is a pro. The little one flashed the sweetest smiles and even gave a thumbs-up as she struck different poses.

The mom has made it no secret that she likes to twin with her daughter. The pair was at it again in a video Serena shared on TikTok in March that showed them dancing to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy award win.

The star appeared in a high-low dress alongside Alexis who looked adorable in pink.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena and Olympia dance in tulle dresses to celebrate Grammy winners

The dress came complete with a statement tulle skirt, and the bodice was adorned with sparkles, creating a look fit for a princess. Serena topped off the neutral look with sky-high strappy heels, which she managed to balance on perfectly despite showing off some serious moves to Megan's “Body”.

The clip then jumped to a shot on a tennis court where Serena and Alexis were joined by a flash mob to finish off the trending dance with some oomph. Serena and her mini-me both danced along with rackets in hand, and her entourage wore masks as they joined in the fun.

Tennis champ Serena captioned the post: "How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!"

These two are just the cutest.

