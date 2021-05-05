Kelly Ripa sends fans wild in a red hot skirt - and we found the best dupe for $20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Now, this is how you ring in Cinco De Mayo.

Kelly Ripa stunned when she danced out onto the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage on Wednesday looking incredible in a body-hugging, high-waist red pencil skirt.

Kelly stunned in a floral blouse and red high-waist pencil skirt on Live

The fashionista completed the look with her signature stiletto pumps and a collared floral black blouse topped with coordinating flowers.

It was a girl boss look so good it’s worth replicating. The high-waist detailing and silhouette of the skirt not only flattered Kelly’s figure but also made for the perfect staple piece for spring.

It's bright hue makes a statement, and you can mix and match it with a printed blouse (like the daytime TV host did to perfection), or pair it with solid tops.

Kelly's skirt is a versatile staple piece that can be mixed and matched

Denim button-downs will work too for more casual looks. We love it with stiletto pumps, but it can also be paired with simple one-strap heels as well.

The skirt appears to be the Roland Mouret high-waist crepe midi skirt that Kelly loves and has worn on the show before.

We tracked it down on Selfridges, and since it has a nearly $600 price tag, we found a similar one on Amazon for $19.99 and NY & Co marked down 60% to $23.98.

Roland Mouret high-waist crepe midi skirt, $585, Selfridges

Red pencil skirt, $19.99, Amazon

NY & Company Sweater Pencil Skirt, $23.98, NY & Co

Speaking of Kelly’s vibrant spring looks, the daytime TV host kicked off Live with another dance party with Ryan last week, when she shimmied to her seat wearing a gorgeous printed multi-colored dress complete with a black belt tied at the waist.

Kelly finished the look with white stiletto pumps.

Kelly dazzled in a printed spring dress on Live

The style maven's dress flattered her figure and was so striking it caught the attention of Bethenny Frankel, who appeared on the show as a guest. It was one of the rare times since the pandemic began that the show had a guest live on set - and not on a Zoom screen.

Bethenny rocked a fitted white top paired with a zebra print high-waist skirt and black pumps. “You look very cute and springy,” she told Kelly as she took her seat.

Now that the mom-of-three is back to rocking brighter tones, we can’t wait to see the spring ensembles she puts together for the rest of the season.

