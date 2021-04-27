Kelly Ripa’s chic black jumpsuit has already sold out - shop the perfect dupe for hundreds less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Following her dazzling day on Live With Kelly and Ryan post-Oscars, Kelly Ripa was back on set with a more subdued - but just as enviable - look.

The daytime TV host stunned when she re-wore one of her favorite Live ensembles on the show on Tuesday - a chic Saint Laurent long-sleeved satin black jumpsuit paired with a pink Prada belt. It’s the perfect WFH ensemble and still works as a transitional winter-spring staple, particularly with the pop of color on her belt.

Kelly stunned in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit and pink Prada belt

If Kelly’s outfit looks familiar, it’s because she also wore the jumpsuit in February and last December.

As we enter warmer months, satin pieces will need to be replaced with lighter fabrics, and long-sleeved satin jumpsuits won’t be the best thing to step out in.

But this is the perfect time to nab a jumpsuit like this one on sale and tuck it away for when temps cool down again in the fall. It’s one of those staples that will stand the test of time, and you can pair it with pumps, heels, or booties.

Kelly's jumpsuit has already sold out, but we found two similar jumpsuits for hundreds less. A short-sleeved, nearly identical version of Kelly's jumpsuit on White House Black Market for $180, and a long-sleeved satin black tuxedo jumpsuit on sale on Asos for $69.60 (use the code ASOSNEWTREAT for an extra 20% off).

Satin Jumpsuit, $180, White House Black Market

Black Tuxedo Jumpsuit, $69.60, ASOS

The fashionista’s WFH staples aside, she turned heads on Monday when she ditched her usual chic business casual daytime TV attire and went full glam to celebrate the Oscars.

Kelly dazzled in a sequined Alice + Olivia dress complete with a plunging neckline, a satin waist belt, and a thigh-high slit for the show’s Oscar show segment. She completed the look with a crystallized bangle, diamond stud earrings, and Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled satin heels.

The mom-of-three also rocked her blonde locks in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Kelly dazzled in an Alice + Olivia sequin dress

Fans went wild when the show’s team uploaded a post that showed several gorgeous photos of Kelly wearing the ensemble as she sat near her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who looked dapper in a Thom Sweeney black tux and To Boot New York black shoes.

“You both look amazing!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Great show this am guys...you both looked sooooo good”, another added.

Kelly’s dress was stunning - and per usual it is already sold out. It’s safe to say the style maven has the magic touch when it comes to staple pieces fans will love.

