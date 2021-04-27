Kelly Ripa stuns in the dreamiest spring dress and pumps you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

After days of satin jumpsuits and sequin dresses in darker hues, Kelly Ripa is bringing pops of spring color back to the Live With Kelly and Ryan set.

The daytime TV host kicked off the show Wednesday with a dance party with co-host Ryan Seacrest and shimmied to her seat in a printed multi-colored dress complete with a black belt tied at the waist. Kelly finished the look with white pumps.

Kelly wowed in a printed dress perfect for spring

The style maven's dress flattered her figure and was so striking it caught the attention of Bethenny Frankel, who appeared on the show as a guest. It was one of the rare times since the pandemic began that the show had a guest live on set - and not on a Zoom screen.

Bethenny rocked a fitted white top paired with a zebra print high-waist skirt and black pumps. “You look very cute and springy,” she told Kelly as she took her seat.

The fashionista also turned heads on Monday when she ditched her usual chic business casual daytime attire and went full glam to celebrate the Oscars.

Kelly paired the dress with white pumps

Kelly dazzled in a sequined Alice + Olivia dress complete with a plunging neckline, a satin waist belt, and a thigh-high slit for the show’s Oscar show segment. She completed the look with a crystallized bangle, and Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled satin heels.

The mom-of-three rocked her blonde locks in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle that showed off her natural makeup aesthetic, diamond stud earrings, and a tiny gold hoop halfway up her ear.

Fans went wild when the show’s team uploaded a post that showed several gorgeous photos of Kelly wearing the ensemble as she sat near her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who looked dapper in a Thom Sweeney black tux and To Boot New York black shoes.

Kelly and Ryan looked incredible on their post-Oscars show_

“You both look amazing!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Great show this am guys...you both looked sooooo good”, another added.

Kelly’s dress was stunning - and per usual it is already sold out. It’s safe to say the style maven has the magic touch when it comes to staple pieces fans will love.

We're fans of her latest printed dress too.

