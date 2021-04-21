Kelly Ripa sends fans wild in a black leather skirt - and it’s perfect for WFH

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa kicked off her Live With Kelly and Ryan duties with plenty of sparkle - and a dance party.

The daytime TV host stunned when she shimmied to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday rocking a black bejeweled blouse and a black pleated leather skirt. The fashionista completed the look with stiletto pumps.

Kelly paired her staple leather skirt with a shimmery blouse

Kelly continues to prove that her black pleated leather skirt is a staple worth investing in, considering it’s one of the latest times she’s worn it.

The mom-of-three has paired the MM6 Maison Margiela skirt with a variety of colorful pumps and whimsical tops to mix it up, creating a plethora of different ensembles during fall, winter, and spring.

It appears she has a thing for pleated leather midi skirts, considering she’s also worn a blue pleated leather skirt on the show a few times too.

Kelly paired the skirt with gold pumps

And we love it. The leather pleated midi is the perfect mix of casual and chic, and could easily be worn with a casual tee and sneakers or dressed up with stiletto pumps. It also makes for a great winter-spring transitional piece.

Even with a price tag of $535, Kelly’s skirt is already sold out, but we also found the perfect dupes - this Sanctuary pleated skirt, made from vegan leather and with an elasticated waist. Plus, it's a bargain at $49.97!

We found another pleated faux leather version at ASOS for $62.15.

MM6 Maison Margiela Skirt, $535, SSENSE

Sanctuary Midi Skirt, $49.97, Nordstrom

Closet London Skirt, $62.15, ASOS

Speaking of the bright blue version of the pleated skirt that Kelly has worn, we last saw her twirling out onto the stage in the faux leather Cedric Charlier skirt earlier this year, and she paired it with deep blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kelly also loves wearing her blue Cedric Charlier skirt

Fans went wild when the show shared a video of the moment on Instagram, with one writing, "Kelly I adore you! You are a style icon!" Another follower chimed in, writing, "Kelly - you wear the prettiest colors."

Kelly also wore the skirt last October with an Isabel Marant green blouse, and also in February 2020 with a deep blue top that coordinated with her pumps.

