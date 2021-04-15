Kelly Ripa's cozy orange sweatshirt is only $35 - find out where to shop it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

It’s not every day that we see Kelly Ripa wearing a sweatshirt of any sort on Live With Kelly and Ryan, but the daytime TV host still stunned when she rocked the cutest off-duty look on the show.

SHOP: Kelly Ripa’s surprise Live replacement stuns in a dreamy plaid shorts suit

The fashionista switched it up from the structured LBD she kicked off the program in on Thursday and slipped into something much more comfortable - an orange hooded sweatshirt by Peralta Project - as she introduced a fitness segment.

Kelly wore a Peralta Project hooded sweatshirt to introduce a fitness segment

The sweatshirt had ‘NJ’ inscribed on the front, for New Jersey, and the back was emblazoned with ‘Nueva Jersey’.

It also comes in two other colorways - ash gray and black - and retails for $35 on Peralta Project’s site.

Kelly stunned in a structured BA&SH LBD

As for the black BA&SH mini dress Kelly first hit the set in, it got our fashionista senses tingling, and we were thrilled to find the dress on sale for 50% off at BA&SH for $197.50.

BA&SH black wrap dress $197.50, BA&SH

The Ba&sh ISEE dress is ultra-chic, but comfortable thanks to its free-flowing fabric, and it comes complete with puffed shoulders that give it a fashionable edge. The LBD also has ¾-length sleeves, a plunging V-neck enhanced with a tie and a figure-flattering wraparound skirt that drapes around the waist.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa's $27m townhouse hallway is the epitome of luxury

SHOP: Kelly Ripa can’t stop wearing this cozy pink hooded dress - and we found the best dupe

It’s the perfect transitional staple dress for fashionistas working from home - not only because of fickle spring temperatures but also since you can wear it to work or out to dinner when you log off.

Kelly also wowed fans when she rocked a similar look the day before - a structured black top with puffed sleeves paired with a pleated black and yellow floral Etro skirt.

Much like the style star's other daytime looks, the designer skirt is so popular that it already sold out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.