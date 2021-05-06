Halle Berry looks unreal in animal print bodysuit and over-the-knee boots The Oscar-winner looked sensational

Halle Berry pulled off another winning look after flooring her fans in the most spectacular animal print bodysuit by Abodi and matching over-the-knee boots.

The Oscar-winner looked sensational in a snap shared on Instagram as she posed against a brick wall, highlighting her curves and working her best angles for the camera.

Halle's ensemble features an all-over cheetah print design and cuts up high on her hips, making her toned legs look even leaner!

Captioning her post, she simply wrote: "Hitting all the right spots…" and her fans certainly seemed to agree.

"Is there anything you don’t look AMAZING in?" quizzed one. "This. Is. Wild! I love it!" gushed a second.

A third added: "OMG! Breathtaking," and a fourth said: "You STILL look amazing and beautiful."

Halle looked gorgeous in her animal print bodysuit

The 54-year-old keeps proving that she’s only getting better with time, and earlier this week she made our jaws drop yet again when she uploaded photos of herself in a boxing ring wearing a black Koral sports bra and matching black leggings that revealed her six-pack abs.

In the snaps, Halle could be seen wearing her boxing gloves and punching an Everlast punching bag as she revealed that she swears by boxing to maintain her unreal physique.

Halle loves boxing to keep her in shape

"I hear it's #NationalFitnessDay. This is my favorite way to stay fit. What’s yours?" she captioned the post.

Fans chimed in with their preferred ways to stay in shape, but also praised Halle for her dedication to her fitness regimen. "Looking amazing", one wrote. "It’s the abs for me!" another added. "That core baby!" chimed a third.

The Kidnap star gave fans another glimpse at her boxing workouts last month when she struck a pose in a gym with boxer Cecilia Braekhus. In a post Halle uploaded on Instagram, she could be seen rocking Ultracor Hypersonic printed leggings and a matching crop top that she covered with a sheer black tank.

