Halle Berry shared a secret detail from her Oscars look - and fans are going wild The star debuted a new bob and made her first appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt Sunday night.

Halle Berry sent fans into a frenzy when she debuted her new blunt bob with new boyfriend Van Hunt by her side on the Oscars her first red carpet Sunday night.

As she twirled her gorgeous strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress around, there was one detail you might have missed about the Oscar winner’s look - her perfectly manicured nails that had an edgy twist.

Halle's stunning nails had a marbelized look

Halle gave fans their first close look up at her Academy Awards nails on Monday when she uploaded a photo on Instagram that showed her hands folded over her eye-catching purple dress, revealing the marbled print on her nails and the striking ruched fabric on the bodice of her gown.

The renowned thesp also rocked plenty of bling - several Ridano diamond-encrusted rings, including one that matched the shape of her nails. Her manicurist, Nettie Davis, revealed on Instagram that she created the look with Pottle nail polish.

Fans were quick to hit Halle’s comments to praise the nail design, with one writing, “the nail details”. Another added, “it was the entire look for me,” while an additional follower chimed in “Pretty nails!”

Halle stunned in a striking purple Dolce & Gabbana dress

As for Halle and Van, their appearance marked the first time they had hit a red carpet together as a couple, and the mom-of-two made sure to commemorate the moment. The fashionista shared a sweet snap that showed her and Van looking lovingly at each other as they stood in their Oscar duds outside.

When it comes to hairstyles, Halle is an A-list chameleon and not only changes up her look for her acting roles but also just for fun. Earlier in the month for example, the actress had mid-length locks, before deciding to go for her dramatic end of awards season chop.

Halle and her boyfriend Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at the Oscars

Halle's rise to superstardom began decades ago with a chic pixie cut, but we’ve seen her rock just about every short and long hairstyle since then.

It’s proof that Halle can sport any ‘do and mesmerize us all.

