Halle Berry nearly broke the internet in a barely-there sequin dress Everyone is going crazy over it.

With one flash of her incredible physique in a sizzling strappy dress, Halle Berry proved yet again that she’s only getting better with time.

The Oscar winner, who has been giving quite the elevated fashion show from home this year, shared a photo in a look so hot she set Instagram on fire.

Halle made jaws drop in a La Dolce Vita Vintage gown

In the snap, Halle looks back at the camera as she stands in front of a staircase wearing a backless gold sequinned La Dolce Vita Vintage gown with two black straps crisscrossed along her back.

But it was the side detailing of the dress that made fans and her celebrity friends lose it - Halle’s entire leg was exposed, covered by only three thin black straps.

“Mediocre, called, i hung up…,” she captioned the photo. It certainly did.

“OMG”, Julianne Moore, wrote in the comments. “Then fierce called and you chatted right?” a fan replied. “Aight imma head to the gym” another fan chimed in.

Halle has been giving fans a fashion show from home this year

It’s hard to believe the Kidnap star is 54 when she looks the exact same way she did twenty years ago. And when it comes to her physique, that credit not only goes to her incredible genes but her tough workouts too.

Halle often posts scenes from her hardcore workouts on social media, and the renowned thesp made our jaws drop for the 55th time when she revealed a move from one of them on Instagram in February.

In the series of snaps the Die Another Day star shared on Feb. 26, she can be seen working out in a gym in black faux leather leggings and a matching top with cut-out detailing in the back.

Halle often shares her workouts with fans - including this incredible abs routine

She has her feet wrapped around a black suspended Everlast punching bag and hits a series of sit-ups (If you’ve ever tried to do one sit-up on the floor, you know that is no easy feat).

“@peterleethomas and I didn’t want to leave you hangin’ on #FitnessFriday so head to @respin to #respinyourfit Happy Fitness Friday 2.0,” Halle captioned the post, promoting her fitness company.

It's safe to say Halle's hard work has paid off.

