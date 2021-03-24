Halle Berry sets Instagram on fire in a dazzling gold trench coat with a surprising twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Halle Berry just made a major case for metallics for spring with one flash of her gold coat.

The Oscar winner turned a Collini Milano metallic gold croc-embossed trench coat into a dress, rocking the belted number in a photo she posted on Instagram that showed her walking outside up a set of wooden stairs with foliage surrounding her.

Halle turned her Collini Milano trench coat into a dress

As she stopped to pose, the thesp flashed her leg in the slit of the coat.

Halle paired the look with colorful printed Dolce & Gabanna booties and glittery gold Miu Miu round shades.

“HB and the be stands for,” Halle captioned the photo. The Bruised star’s fans and friends went wild over the look in the comments. “Oooh! Fire!” one follower commented, while another chimed in, “Coming over to borrow that jacket.”

Halle’s Collini Milano trench retails for over $4,000, but we found a similar coat for thousands less on Etsy. We also tracked down the Kidnap star's Miu Miu shades on Farfetch.

FashionNovaIndia metallic lambskin coat, $449, Etsy

Miu Miu Eyewear round glitter sunglasses, $390, Farfetch

Billy Porter first put the statement-making coat on the map when he wore it to the Brit Awards last year. The Pose star made jaws drop when he hit the red carpet wearing the jacket paired with a massive gold headpiece that looked like an elevated crown.

The actor paired it with black satin pants, a black turtleneck, and glittery gold Collini Milano boots.

Billy Porter wore the Collini Milano trench coat to the Brit Awards

This is just the latest time Halle has graced our Instagram feeds with her stellar style statements.

Earlier this month, the 54-year-old actress made fans swoon when she shared a photo on Instagram kicking back with a glass of wine wearing a white netted dress and matching Andrea Wazen white boots.

"Giving a [expletive] didn't go with this outfit,” Halle captioned her post.

Halle wowed in a white monochromatic look

Unsurprisingly, fans went lost it over that look too - and many were mesmerized by her footwear. One follower simply posted, "BOOOOOOOTSSSSS." Another quickly agreed, saying: "I second that."

"Damn those boots are hot!!" another fan speedily added, while a fourth said: "#lifegoals #thosebootsareeverything."

Agreed. Keep the style inspo coming, Halle.

