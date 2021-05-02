Halle Berry's chiseled abs will blow your mind The Oscar winner revealed the one thing she swears by to stay fit

If you need any inspiration to kick up your workouts for summer, look no further than Halle Berry’s Instagram.

RELATED: Halle Berry shared a secret detail from her Oscars look - and fans are going wild

The 54-year-old Oscar winner keeps proving that she’s only getting better with time, and made our jaws drop yet again when she uploaded photos of herself in a boxing ring wearing a black Koral sports bra and matching black leggings that revealed her six-pack abs.

Halle's six-pack abs are insane!

In the snaps, Halle could be seen wearing her boxing gloves and punching an Everlast punching bag as she revealed that she swears by boxing to maintain her unreal physique. “I hear it’s #NationalFitnessDay. This is my favorite way to stay fit. What’s yours?”, she captioned the post.

Fans chimed in with their fave ways to stay in shape, but also praised Halle for her dedication to her fitness regimen. “Looking amazing”, one wrote. “It’s the abs for me!” another added. “That core baby!”, another chimed in.

MORE: Halle Berry debuts daring new look at Oscars

The Kidnap star gave fans another glimpse at her boxing workouts last month when she struck a pose in a gym with boxer Cecilia Braekhus. In a post Halle uploaded on Instagram, she could be seen rocking Ultracor Hypersonic printed leggings and a matching crop top that she covered with a sheer black tank.

Halle posed with boxer Cecilia Braekhus wearing Ultracor leggings

Halle went on to practice her boxing moves with the sports star and her trainer Peter Lee Thomas in a backyard, and she looked like a pro as she threw a few punches while hopping around on the grass.

“When the First Lady @ceciliabraekhus comes to your house to train, it quickly becomes the best day of the year! Thank you so much champ and @peterleethomas for spending the day with me.,” Halle captioned it.

Halle practiced her boxing moves with her trainer Peter Lee Thomas and boxer Cecilia Braekhus

“Thank you for the hospitality. I had a wonderful day hanging out with you and @peterleethomas !!,” Cecilia replied in the comments.

Fans went wild over the videos and photos with one writing, “Working hard today gorgeous queen”. Another added, “Halle you don't age. Just beautiful.”

So true - and Halle's dedication to her health and fitness routine is simply inspiring.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.