Amanda Holden wows in bold orange swimsuit as she reveals exciting news

Amanda Holden has been a busy lady recently, and she's announced that she's taking part in another exciting project with Channel 4.

The star appeared in some gorgeous pictures on MailOnline to announce the news, looking incredible in a strappy orange Jacquemus swimsuit as she sunbathed in her garden - which she later shared on her Instagram account, too.

The publication reports that Amanda is taking part in a 'top-secret' programme with the channel, meaning she's the first person to appear across ITV, BBC and Channel 4 after previously appearing on both Britain's Got Talent and I Can See Your Voice. Impressive!

WATCH: Amanda Holden's best fashion moments as she turns 50

In other pictures, the presenter looks just as gorgeous in a white mini dress with matching heeled stilettos - in the stunning behind-the-scenes snaps that were taken by her hairdresser and friend Christian Vermaak.



Amanda shared the snap on Instagram on Saturday

Not much is known about Amanda's new show, but no doubt fans will be eager to learn more.

In April, the star looked beautiful in a white outfit as she turned back towards the camera and told fans: "Starting to film a fun new project today... #BackToMyRoots."

AMANDA WEARS: Jacquemus cut-out swimsuit, £170, Selfridges

Whatever the show is, we can't wait to see more of Amanda's on-screen outfits, since she always wows us with her choices.

The glamorous singer is dressed by her loyal fashion stylist Karl Willetts, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about Amanda's fun sense of fashion.

Amanda wowed in pink on Friday

"She's a dream client, and a friend," he said. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries."

He sweetly added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant - and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

