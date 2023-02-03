Amanda Holden's glam boudoirs with husband Chris are picture perfect The presenter is currently on screen in Amanda and Alan's Italian Job

Amanda Holden has been exercising her DIY skills alongside her pal Alan Carr for Amanda and Alan's Italian Job, where they are renovating an Italian villa after buying it for €1.

Back in the UK, the Heart Radio star has two beautiful homes of her own, in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and as well as mammoth kitchens and stunning gardens, they also have the most immaculate bedrooms. Take a look…

She previously posted a photo of the spare room at her property in Surrey, revealing a feminine pink colour scheme.

Amanda has decorated with patterned Barne by Gates wallpaper, and added minimalist tables with glass tops at either side of the bed. The bed itself has a vintage white armoire frame, and is dressed with white linen, a pink velvet throw and pink cushions.

Amanda has a Graham and Green pineapple lamp on one bedside table, which she also has with a black and cream shade in her hallway downstairs.

At her home in the Cotswolds, Amanda showed off what we assume to be the master bedroom, given its incredible design. It features exposed brick walls with a vaulted ceiling and wooden awning, while the bed has a metallic brass Dickens frame from And So To Bed, which retails from £8084. The bed is dressed with a velvet lilac throw and lilac and silver cushions. Amanda uses black trunk suitcases from her Bundleberry for QVC collection as bedside tables at either side, which hold two white lamps.

Amanda lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa, and the family opted to stay at their home in Surrey amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is likely that Amanda has hopes to visit her property in the Cotswolds, since the UK lockdown slowly starts to lift and she can do so safely.

