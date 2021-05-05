Amanda Holden rocks Princess Diana's most famous neckline

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesdays, Amanda Holden wears pink! The stunning 50-year-old was pictured walking to the Heart Radio offices for her daily presenting slot for the station and we just love her latest look.

The mother-of-two decided to go super girly on us, rocking a dazzling pink pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer which cost just £19.50. She teamed it with a fabulous black and pink knitted jumper by Damsel in a Dress at John Lewis and a candy-floss colored pink coat. She also added a pair of pointed toe, black high heels for good measure. Pink-tastic!

We have to say, the jumper interested us the most. It featured a striking colour block design and also was cut with a pie-crust neckline - the very same neckline that the late Princess Diana constantly wore.

The 80s style is synonymous with the royal; in fact, many would say it was her trademark.

Prince William and Harry's mother often wore hers with a skirt suit, midi skirt or pinstripe trousers. Now it's back in fashion - and it gives any look a classy finish.

Pretty in pink! Amanda looked amazing in her pink getup

If you look closely, you may also notice Amanda's pink Louis Vuitton bag. Swish!

The Britain's Got Talent star has a huge array of designer handbags and we are totally impressed with her collection.

From more affordable, luxury arm candy from Aspinal London, to her Gucci crossbody bag and her Dior saddle tote, we wouldn't mind borrowing one of them. She even has a Chloe bumbag, as well as a Burberry statement clutch and a selection of Mulberry Bayswaters.

