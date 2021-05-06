We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked as fabulous as ever on Thursday as she struck a pose in her latest outfit at the Heart Radio offices.

The star rocked berry tones in a pair of skinny leather-look leggings from Sosandar, worn with a matching top from AllSaints and co-ordinating stiletto heels. It's definitely your shade, Amanda!

Unsurprisingly, friends and fans were quick to comment after the presenter shared her latest look on Instagram. Vicky Pattinson joked: "Berry nice," while others posted droves of fire and heart-eyed emojis. We concur.

Amanda was beautiful in burgundy!

Happily, Amanda's figure-flattering leggings are still available to shop at Sosandar for £45 - and they're available in a number of other colours, too.

WATCH: Amanda's fashion moments over the years

Her chic crossover AllSaints blouse is sold out at most retailers, sadly, though it is still available to shop at Very in some sizes. You can also buy some similar options at Reiss and Karen Millen, however.

Leather-look leggings, £45, Sosandar

The star has been wowing with glamorous outfits all week, of course, and on Wednesday she looked equally as beautiful in a pink pencil skirt from Marks & Spencer and a pie crust collar jumper from Damsel in a Dress.

And on Tuesday, fans even likened her to a Bond girl with her black leggings, heels and roll neck jumper - to which she added a sleeveless duster jacket over the top to step out in front of the cameras later on.

SHOP SIMILAR: Berry blouse, was £125 now £35, Reiss

For Saturday's I Can See Your Voice, the singer stunned fans yet again by wearing a glamorous figure-hugging dress from luxury designer brand Alex Perry.

In fact, Amanda prides herself on looking her best at all times, having previously told HELLO!: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good."

