Motsi Mabuse looks radiant in leg-baring yellow dress – fans react

Motsi Mabuse floored her fans once again on Friday, as she shared a photo to her social media wearing a leg-baring bright yellow mini dress.

In the snap, Motsi can be seen strutting across a stage in the bold frock, which features dramatic shoulder pads and a stunning yellow cape.

The Strictly Come Dancing star captioned the post: "Ok Ladies let's get into formation!!! It's Friday then it's Saturday, Sunday (what!)".

Fans were quick to comment on Motsi's outfit, with one writing: "It’s the legs for me" followed by a string of flame emojis, while another said: "Stuunnnnnning".

The professional dancer wore her hair in a gorgeous half-up, half-down style for the photo, and accessorised the dress with a pair of gold strappy heels, showing off her toned legs.

Motsi looked absolutely radiant in the colourful dress

We are loving yellow this summer, and have found an amazing high-street alternative to Motsi's look, so that you can shine like the sun wherever you may be.

This stunning satin mini dress from ASOS is a super similar shade to Motsi's, and features a unique side drape detail, giving it that dramatic edge.

Yaura sweetheart satin dress, £98, ASOS

It is perfect for attending an evening party or wedding reception, simply pair with gold accessories and you will be sure to look glowing.

Motsi has been wowing fans a lot with her incredible figure lately, and earlier in the week posted a sensational snap wearing a pair of skintight leather leggings and a sheer black blouse.

The star showed off her incredible figure in the leather leggings

Sharing the outfit to her Instagram, Motsi wrote: "Don’t worry if people think you're crazy. You are crazy. You have that kind of intoxicating insanity that lets other people dream outside of the lines and become who they are destined to be!!! Never lose your vision! #vision".

Fans couldn’t get enough of the ensemble, with one writing: "Looking good, Motsi!", while another added: "You are so beautiful!"

