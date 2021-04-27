Motsi Mabuse stuns in thigh-split black sequin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Motsi Mabuse stunned fans recently when she shared a picture to her Instagram account wearing an amazing black sequin dress with a flattering thigh-split detail.

The Strictly Come Dancing star paired the dress with black strappy heels and a pair of silver dangly earrings, which complimented the glamourous ensemble perfectly.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the snap: "lol what we do for you… hello community are you watching @letsdance ??? @alicejuhas @lukas.k_hairstylist_makeup @raviwalia".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Girl you're stunning!", while another added: "What a beauty."

The professional dancer had her hair slicked back into a sleek bun for the occasion, and sported a super glowy makeup look, including a peachy blush and a glossy nude lip.

The star looked stunning in the black dress

Motsi's dress featured silver sparkles, with a flattering V-neck, shoulder pad detailing, a thigh-split and a ruched waist.

We can't get enough of Motsi's look, and we think that her dress is perfect for that first post-lockdown party. Although the star's exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high-street alternative.

We love this black sequin number from ASOS, which features all-over embellishment, stylish puff sleeves and a tiered skirt. Pair with chunky black heels and silver earrings for a glam look like Motsi.

Sister Jane sequin midi dress, £105, ASOS

The Strictly star might want to start shopping for a new white embellished gown, soon! The TV judge recently revealed her plans to renew her wedding vows to husband Evgenij Voznyuk, after being married for three years.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Motsi confessed she is already planning the romantic milestone.

Motsi and her husband have been married for three years

"I want to go to the Maldives and get married again in front of our daughter", revealed Motsi, who would like her little girl, who turns three in August, to be her flower girl.

"[My husband and I] met over ten years ago and we're different people now. Renewing our vows is something we really want to do – it's a thing!"

Motsi calls these her "PP – Plans on Pause", due to ongoing restrictions, and she's keeping this year's anniversary simple.

