Motsi Mabuse just wore the most OTT dress – and looks incredible

Motsi Mabuse looked absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram post, wowing fans in a black and white statement dress.

The 40-year-old Strictly Come Dancing judge delivered a striking power stance, looking fierce in a bold zebra print, one-shoulder number featuring a dramatic and perfectly OTT ruffled sleeve.

Teaming the look with a smoky black eye and glossy nude lip, the star’s sleek, straight hairdo complemented the look to perfection.

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse struts her stuff in thigh-high boots

Taking to Instagram with an empowering message, the dancer captioned the photo: "Remember for some people you will never be good enough, and Maybe your best isn't as good as someone else's, but for a lot of people, your best is enough. Most importantly you have to be enough for yourself", adding the hashtag “#loveandlight".

Feeling the love, fans flocked to comment on both her look and inspiring words. One said: “I needed to hear this today. Thank you". Another wrote: "This image and your words" while a third simply commented: "WOW!" Her hair and makeup stylist thought so too, commenting on the snap with heart eye emojis.

Motsi looked incredible in zebra print

The Redemption dress, available on NET-A-PORTER is currently out of stock, so if you're desperate to wear this look to all your summer parties, try this ASOS steal on for size!

Loving the zebra print? This cute dupe is super wearable and boasts on-trend puff sleeves and flattering frill detailing on the bodice.

Knot Front Mini Dress, £38, ASOS

It's no surprise that Motsi pulled another sensational look out of the bag. Known for her glamorous ensembles, the star is no stranger to animal print and dazzling one-shoulder pieces either.

In a recent Instagram post, Motsi was seen wearing an exquisite leopard print dress paired with Perspex heels and a thick golden chain on her wrist. Playfully posing, she looked incredible with her braided hairstyle.

We weren’t the only ones to think so as flame emojis filled her entire comments section. Keep the stunning looks coming, Motsi!

