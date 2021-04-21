Motsi Mabuse looks like the ultimate girl boss in leather suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Motsi Mabuse wowed fans on Tuesday as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a brown leather suit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked like the ultimate girl boss in the picture, and fans couldn’t get enough of her outfit.

Sharing the image with her thousands of followers, Motsi wrote: "Also known as a working mum!!!! When you realize that we are still fighting that fight 2021 @abaerbock, If he can so can she!!!!! #ifhecansocanshe #letsgo copyrights @peterulimax".

In the snap, the Strictly star can be seen wearing a pair of brown leather trousers with a matching blazer, finishing off the look with some black pointed heels.

She wore her hair in a sleek, straight style for the shoot, and her makeup matched her outfit perfectly, with some fierce winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Motsi looked amazing in the smart ensemble

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Wow you look gorgeous", while another said: "Love the style."

Although Motsi's exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative if you are looking to recreate this look.

Chocolate faux leather blazer, £22, PrettyLittleThing

This brown faux leather blazer from PrettyLittleThing is perfect for making a fashion statement while still looking smart. We recommend pairing it with some relaxed jeans and nude mules for a killer evening ensemble.

Last week Motsi wowed her fans once again, when she posted a picture to Instagram wearing a black and white statement dress. The fabulous frock featured a bold zebra print and ruffled shoulder detailing.

The Strictly star looked sensational in the zebra print dress

Taking to Instagram with an empowering message, the dancer captioned the snap: "Remember for some people you will never be good enough, and Maybe your best isn’t as good as someone else's, but for a lot of people, your best is enough. Most importantly you have to be enough for yourself".

We love Motsi's inspiring words.

