Motsi Mabuse shows off incredible figure in leather leggings and sheer top

Motsi Mabuse stunned fans on Monday, as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a pair of skintight black leather leggings and a black sheer blouse.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in the photo, as she showed off her incredible figure.

Posting the outfit to her Instagram, Motsi wrote: "Don’t worry if people think you're crazy. You are crazy. You have that kind of intoxicating insanity that lets other people dream outside of the lines and become who they are destined to be!!! Never lose your vision! #vision".

Fans couldn’t get enough of the ensemble, with one writing: "Looking good, Motsi!", while another added: "You are so beautiful!"

The dancer paired the leather leggings with some patent black high heels and a black blouse with sheer sleeves and ruffle detailing around the neck.

Motsi looked sensational in the skintight leather leggings

She wore her hair straight for the occasion, finishing off the look with gold hoop earrings, a bold winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

We love Motsi's leggings, and have found an amazing alternative on ASOS. Simply style with some black heels and your favourite shirt for a super chic evening ensemble.

The Strictly star has been going all out with her outfits lately, and recently shared a photo wearing a black sequin dress with a flattering thigh-split detail.

Motsi paired the dress with black strappy heels and a pair of silver dangly earrings, which complimented the glamourous ensemble perfectly.

The star had fans in awe of her sequin dress

She had her hair slicked back into a sleek bun for the occasion, and sported a super glowy makeup look, including a peachy blush and a glossy nude lip.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, Motsi captioned the snap: "lol what we do for you… hello community are you watching @letsdance ??? @alicejuhas @lukas.k_hairstylist_makeup @raviwalia".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, with one writing: "Girl you're stunning!", while another added: "What a beauty."

