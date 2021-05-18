Holly Willoughby sparks reaction in unique patterned shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby sparked a reaction from fans on Tuesday when posting a picture to her Instagram wearing a unique, yellow posey print shirt from L.K.Bennett.

The This Morning presenter looked radiant in the colourful top, finishing off the look with a pair of simple black trousers from Zara and black pointed heels.

Holly wore her signature blonde bob in natural waves for the occasion, keeping her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Sharing the look with her millions of followers, the presenter wrote: "Morning Tuesday…today on @thismorning we welcome the cast of @prettywomanmusicaluk…can't wait! See you on @itv at 10am…#hwstyle trousers by @zara shirt by @lkbennettlondon".

Fans rushed to comment on the look, and seemed to be obsessed with Holly's top! One person wrote: "You look beautiful – that shirt is such a nice colour.", while another said: "You look absolutely stunning – I love that top so much" followed by a heart eye emoji.

Holly looked radiant in her latest Instagram snap

If you love Holly's blouse as much as us then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase online!

The shirt is called the Elson Yellow Posey Print Silk-Blend Blouse and is £195. It features a stunning floral print with delicate puff sleeves, button-up detailing and a frill-edge collar.

Elson yellow blouse, £195, L.K.Bennett

We recommend pairing it with light wash jeans and white trainers for a smart yet casual daytime look this summer.

Holly has been bringing lots of fashion inspiration over on her social media lately, and recently wore the most gorgeous red mini dress.

Holly looked ravishing in the red number

The 40-year-old star joked she looked like a cabin crew member in her 60s-inspired frock from Maje Paris – and air hostess chic has certainly never looked so good.

She completed the look with her favourite pair of black heels, which perfectly complemented her tanned legs.

Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Morning Thursday... how are you... lots of lovely things on the show today... @therealgokwan is turning back the clock on your wardrobe today as he explores retro fashion... this goes some way to explain my 60’s cabin crew attire! #hwstyle dress by @majeparis".

