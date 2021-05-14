Holly Willoughby likened to a flight attendant in chic mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're in love with Holly Willoughby's stylish outfit choice from Thursday's edition of This Morning. The 40-year-old star joked she looked like a cabin crew member in her 60s-inspired mini dress from Maje Paris – and air hostess chic has certainly never looked so good.

Holly looked super smart in her red button-down mini, with pretty stitching and pocket detailing adding extra interest to the shirt dress.

She completed the look with a pair of understated black heels, which perfectly complemented her tanned legs.

Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Morning Thursday... how are you... lots of lovely things on the show today... @therealgokwan is turning back the clock on your wardrobe today as he explores retro fashion... this goes some way to explain my 60’s cabin crew attire! #hwstyle dress by @majeparis".

The beauty's friends couldn't resist commenting on the post, enthusing how gorgeous she looked. Her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill joked: "Sexy Pan Am Dream dress on YOU" while fellow presenter Angela Scanlon declared: "Love LOVE this on you".

Holly looked ravishing in red on Thursday

Another said she was serving "air hostess chic" while a fourth person wrote: "Love this outfit!! The outfits this week have been absolutely outstanding".

Holly's Maje dress is still in stock at Selfridges - but hurry! We've found another simple yet stylish red button-up mini dress on ASOS in the sale, too, and it's currently priced at just £18.

Button-up Woven Mini Dress, £279, Selfridges

Vero Moda Mini Shirt Dress, £18, ASOS

We have to agree – yet another fabulous look this week was Holly's latest pick from her M&S edit, which reminded us of the Duchess of Cambridge's stunning Beulah London frock.

Holly's red floral midi dress is perfect for the spring to summer transition. Retailing at just £39.50 from M&S, we think this Kate Middleton-approved dupe is a royal bargain!

The This Morning host rocked a pretty M&S frock earlier this week

Meanwhile, Holly was a veritable ray of sunshine on Monday's episode of This Morning, emerging in a pretty yellow gingham dress.

The L.K.Bennett number looked like she'd stepped straight out of the Wizard of Oz, and fans declared it the "ultimate Dorothy dress".

