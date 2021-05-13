Holly Willoughby channels the Duchess of Cambridge in stunning floral print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Remember Kate Middleton's stunning Beluah London dress? Holly Willoughby's latest summer style look takes inspiration from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands.

The This Morning presenter channelled the royal in her latest Marks and Spencer edit, donning an elegant summer dress in a bright, but subtle print. Holly's dress is a modern classic, complemented by delicate details such as a tie neck and puffed shoulders.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gives a surprise shoutout to son Harry on This Morning

The Duchess first wore the look last year for a televised appearance on BBC's Mental Health Minute, recycling the iconic number for a royal engagement earlier this year.

The stunning floral dress is in line with her sophisticated, signature style and sold out in days after her last public outing.

The Duchess wore the dress at a recent public engagement

Known as the 'Calla Rose Red Floral Shirt Dress', Kate's look was made from silk crepe de chine and trimmed with a contrasting white cotton broderie lace collar and even had cuffed balloon sleeves. So regal!

For a royal-approved look that won't set you back £550, Holly's red floral-printed midi dress is perfect for the spring to summer transition. Retailing at just £39.50 from M&S, we think this Middleton-approved dupe is a royal bargain!

The star rocks the perfect spring look

Channel Holly with an elegant block heel for the ultimate evening look, or swap for flats to rock a more casual style this spring.

Known for her iconic outfit of the day posts on Instagram, the blonde beauty often takes to Instagram to share her daily style choices and favourite brands with her 7.1 million followers. M&S is a favourite of Holly's – it's easy to see why!

Printed Tie-Neck Midi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Unsurprisingly, Holly's favourite fashion pieces often sell out, so that's proof you need to snap up the star's favourite picks quickly if you love them.

