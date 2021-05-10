We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought sunshine to our screens on Monday as she presented This Morning wearing a stunning yellow gingham dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite high street brands, L.K. Bennett.

The glamorous star, who is known for her iconic outfit of the day posts on Instagram, shared a photo of herself looking ready to start the week presenting alongside co-host and friend, Phillip Schofield.

Holly donned the brightly coloured dress crafted from a yellow and white gingham cotton blend, with a neat collar, cream buttons, puffed sleeves and tie details. She paired the look with a pair of 'barely there' nude heels from Steve Madden and wore her blonde hair in her signature waved bob.

Keeping right on-trend, 40-year-old Holly looked incredible in the gingham number, which is an incoming print for the summer season.

Holly's fans were convinced she looked like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz

Fans rushed to the comments to pay their compliments to the blonde beauty. "Morning Holly! You're looking like a ray of sunshine!" said one fan, whilst another commented: "Stunning! Like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz."

"This is the ultimate Dorothy dress" agreed another fan, convinced the star looked ready for a summer picnic.

If you're keen to follow Holly's trend down the yellow brick road, we've located her stunning Dorothy-inspired dress.

Saffron Gingham Print Dress, £325, L.K.Bennett

Complete with a light fabric and flared skirt, this cool cotton shirt dress is perfect for wafting around in on hot summer days.

Monki Mini Shirt Dress, £30/$48, ASOS

If you're into the colour, but not the price tag, this gorgeous lemon shirt dress from sustainable brand Monki is the ultimate dupe for Holly's Monday morning look. Pair it with white trainers or strappy sandals for the perfect springtime look.

Steve Madden Barely There Heels, was £70, now £36.35, ASOS

Pair your look with Holly's favourite barely-there heels for a look that keeps you feeling glam from day, to night.

