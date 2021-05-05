Holly Willoughby's flirty mini dress is the perfect summer buy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby delighted This Morning viewers on Wednesday in yet another stunning dress. The ITV star looked incredible in a flirty printed dress – and it's on sale so you better act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

The 40-year-old presenter looked lovely in her red and white patterned dress, which is currently just £44 on the Warehouse website.

The cute number is in vogue right now thanks to its oversized Peter Pan collar, but the matching print makes it an understated way to trial the trend.

Pairing the look with her favourite nude heels, Holly kept the rest of her look super simple, ditching jewellery in order to let the funky print really pop.

Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Morning Wednesday... catching up with the cast of @e4chelsea today... it’s been 10 years since there first episode! Mad! See you on @thismorning at 10am... #hwstyle dress by @warehouseuk".

Holly looked gorgeous for Wednesday's edition of This Morning

The mother-of-three's fans were in love with the look, taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. One enthused: "Best outfit for some time", while another commented: "Loving this outfit... also amazing to see you with a huge smile". A third said: " Love it can’t beat a spotted dress".

Holly looked equally lovely the day before for her This Morning duties alongside Phillip Schofield. The star wowed in a gorgeous blue shirt dress frock from one of her favourite brands, Rixo.

Looking fresh and relaxed after the Bank Holiday, Holly wowed in her midaxi length frock, which boasted three-quarter sleeves and a nipped-in waist for added definition.

Blue is most certainly Holly's colour, and her Instagram fans didn't hesitate to tell her so. "Very pretty dress on you", one said, while another commented: "Ohh you look gorgeous!!!".

