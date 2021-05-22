Carol Vorderman slips into thigh-high boots for new sultry selfie

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman pulled on a pair of thigh-high boots as she vowed that these are the "last boots of the 'winter' today".

The star, who splits her time between Bristol and Wales as no doubt been battling with the UK's blustery weather, and she added three praying hand emojis to the post, clearly wishing for better weather soon.

Although, just like Carol, we are so ready to pack away our winter wardrobe in favour of summer dresses and sandals, we still think she rocks the cold-weather ensemble.

Carol Vorderman shows off endless legs in mirror selfie

Carol, 60, paired her ruched grey boots with skinny black jeans and a form-fitting black long sleeve top, which showcased her phenomenal figure as she stood inside of her walk-in wardrobe.

No stranger to curve-enhancing outfits, fans have recently seen Carol don a full-on leather catsuit and striking red leather trousers in various social media updates.

Fans were floored by Carol's catsuit

While her latest photograph was posted on Instagram Stories, so fans were unable to comment, we can only imagine that the words would echo those left on her previous grid posts. After seeing her leather trousers, one user said: "You look amazing Carol," while another admitted: "You always look fantastic."

It is not surprising that Carol wants to flaunt her figure after all her hard work. The maths genius has stepped up her fitness regime in the last few months and has recently revealed that she commits to three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every single week. Wow!

The star has been keeping her fitness up

Her home was even transformed into a temporary workout space while she had to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, complete with padded floor and barbell weights.

Uploading another selfie to Instagram last month, Carol proudly showed off her newly developed arm muscles, flexing so they could be seen through her clothing. "News just in I've found a bicep," she wrote.

