Carol Vorderman stuns in skin-tight jumpsuit as she poses inside wardrobe The 60-year-old perfectly showed off her curves

Carol Vorderman has been stunning fans with her outfits lately – and Thursday's look was no different.

The 60-year-old presenter took to her Instagram Stories to pose up a storm inside her walk-in wardrobe and she looked incredible in her skin-tight green jumpsuit, which perfectly accentuated her curves.

"Got actual clothes on (not leggings today) this is called ADULTING," she wrote across her first snap, which sees her posing with one hand on her hip whilst holding up her phone with the other.

In the second image, which shows off her outfit from head to toe, she added: "Pretending to be a grown up today."

Carol looked stunning in her green jumpsuit

In both photos, the former Countdown star can be seen smiling from ear to ear, no doubt a consequence of her recent holiday, which the star documented on social media.

Last week, the maths whizz surprised her followers when she shared a picture of the view from her house in Wales.

Carol - who lives in Bristol - travelled back to Wales last weekend after lockdown restrictions eased, and shared how happy she was to be back in her homeland with her thousands of fans.

On Monday, Carol shared a picture of the beautiful beach near where she was staying, and captioned the snap: "Good morning gorgeous peeps from Wales. Finally after the lockdown has been lifted slightly, I could come home. I grew up in North Wales and to see the sea and the mountains and the cows and sheep and green green grass (cue @realsirtomjones)…it fills my heart to bursting point."

Later on in the day, the star shared an image of the insane view from her house, as she enjoyed a cup of tea in the sun. Her balcony featured modern glass panelling around the edge, with some chic grey furniture, and the bright blue sea was in full view.