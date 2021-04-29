Carol Vorderman looks like a Baywatch star in bold red cut-out swimsuit The former Countdown star is back in Wales

Carol Vorderman has been making the most of the glorious weather lately, lapping up the sunshine in an array of eye-catching swimsuits and bikinis.

The 60-year-old was at it again on Thursday, this time displaying her fabulous figure in probably her boldest swimwear yet.

Taking to Twitter, the former Countdown star shared a gorgeous photo of herself gazing out at the picturesque scenery behind her.

Carol, who is half Welsh through her mother's side but calls Bristol her hometown, appears to be spending time at her second home in Pembrokeshire. It marks the first time that she has been able to return to Wales since the coronavirus travel restrictions were eased.

While her surroundings looked lovely, many fans were blown away by Carol's appearance in her slinky, cut-out, bright red swimsuit.

Angling the camera downward to give fans a full view of her ensemble, Carol captioned her snap: "It is beyond roasting hot here.....whoah.....swimming cossie on..... Happy days #WestWales."

Carol looked gorgeous in her bold swimsuit

Needless to say, her followers were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "Carol you’re such an inspiration. Looking so fantastic and I know you put a lot of work in to get those results. Good on you!"

A second gushed: "Looking amazing @carolvorders keep up the good work. It’s getting me through this pandemic," and a third added: "Fair play to you Carol for keeping so fit and healthy."

Carol has been sharing plenty of bikini photos

So, what are Carol's secrets to looking so great at 60? Her diet includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

Previously speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol stressed her love for clean eating as she said: "I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that's what I'll eat."

She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets, which she has previously written about in her book Detox your Life. "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less," she wrote.

