Carol Vorderman's dream mobile home is seriously luxurious - with indoor cinema

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman recently revealed she's investing in a new home - but not the kind you might think! Last month, the glamorous 60-year-old took to social media to share the news that she'll soon be buying a mobile home – and the interior is seriously luxe.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals her luxe campervan décor inspiration

Taking to Instagram to share glimpses of her van's new decadent interior as she hunted for décor inspiration, the star posted a series of photos and videos of stylish mobile homes. If her video is anything to go by, Carol's van life is looking to be a life of luxury.

Fitted with a plush double bed, gold-rimmed cupboards, boho-style indoor plants and a pair of chic woven hammock seats – we'd take this van over a staycation any day! Carol later said: "I DEFINITELY want a wood burner in our van. (We are gonna have lots of adventures)" as she shared a photo of a luxe fireplace for her mobile home.

The star shared a glimpse into her luxury van interior

Choosing to deck out her new van with enviable entertainment features, Carol then shared a video of a projector, writing: "Cool idea from @vanlifebuilds… a little projector onto one of the doors." What time is movie night Carol?

The star might be happily settled in Bristol for now, but travel is on her mind for the future. Dreaming of her #vanlife adventures, she wrote: "Bed at the back. Stand on it and climb through the skylight. Benches that fold up and down to sit on the roof… imagine our views from there." Dreamy.

Excited to travel around the country, Carol previously shared on her Instagram Story: "OMG I'm so excited – I'm going to get a van in my life so I can stay out one or two nights here and there."

The Countdown star can't wait for her mobile home renovation

She then started to fantasise about her plans, saying: "I'll look up at the stars and get a little campfire going," and explained that she was going to speak to the owner of Van Life Builds, Wayne to discuss her options.

Carol recently enjoyed a beach retreat in Wales

Carol's decadent lifestyle might look tempting, but a full renovation of a campervan doesn't come cheap. Business Insider previously revealed that some of the most luxurious camper vans cost between $90,000 and $250,000.

