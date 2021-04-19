Carol Vorderman looks stunning in skintight leather outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman looked stunning on Sunday as she took to her social media to share a photo of her all-black, skintight leather outfit.

The TV star wore a tight leather pencil skirt, teamed with heeled boots and a black mesh top.

She accessorised the look with a statement silver belt, showing off her amazing figure.

Her brunette hair was kept natural in the photo, and she wore a glamorous makeup look with bold eyeliner and a peachy blusher, matching her ensemble perfectly.

She later shared on her Instagram how she was attending the races for the first time in a year and a month, which explains why she was all dressed up!

We can't get enough of Carol's look, and have found an amazing high-street dupe if you are wanting to wear a similar outfit this summer for a night out with friends.

This Karen Millen leather pencil skirt is perfect for dinner and drinks, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, reduced from £229 to £171.75.

Leather pencil skirt, was £229 now £171.75, Karen Millen

We recommend pairing it with some simple black heels and a silky blouse for a sophisticated evening look.

The former Countdown presenter recently wowed fans as she shared a series of glamourous throwback photos of her 'blonde years' to her Instagram.

The TV star looked incredible as ever sporting her bright blonde locks, and jokingly coined the snaps #TheBlondeYears.

One of our favourite moments sees Carol wearing a pair of tight high waisted black jeans and a black vest top with rhinestone edging. The blonde looked stunning in the snap from Lip Sync Battle, where she delivered an unforgettable performance of All About That Bass by Meghan Trainer, which ended up winning her the crowning title and left the audience feeling hot under the collar.

