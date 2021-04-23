Carol Vorderman, 60, wows in eye-catching bikini for sun-soaked selfie The former Countdown star looked incredible

Carol Vorderman left fans speechless after sharing a stunning photo of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini on Instagram.

The 60-year-old looked amazing in a khaki green two-piece, wearing no makeup and protecting her eyes from the sun in a pair of large sunglasses.

SEE: Carol Vorderman wows fans with figure-hugging workout outfit

Sitting on a blanket, Carol displayed her toned figure as she smiled widely for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman reveals details on her new home

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Happy SUN-day.....I can't wait for summer ......I think it's going to be one to remember."

Carol's photo is certainly one to remember, as fans flocked to the comment section of the post to praise her age-defying appearance.

MORE: Carol Vorderman announces she is buying quirky new home - details

MORE: Carol Vorderman wears red hot leather outfit to celebrate Welsh rugby win

"Absolutely sensational," gushed one. A second said: "You look absolutely stunning young lady, you really do."

A third added: "Bloody hell, Carol!" And a fourth gushed: "Holy moly! Looking great there, Carol."

Carol looked amazing in her bikini

It's not surprising that the TV star – who is also a licensed pilot – has an enviable figure. Carol follows a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine, and is also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28-day detox diets.

Despite her seemingly restrictive routine, Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories, and doesn't go to the gym. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year.

She wrote: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

Carol often wows fans with her age-defying appearance

SEE: Carol Vorderman just celebrated her 60th birthday with the most gorgeous bikini snap

Previously speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol also stressed her love for clean eating: "I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that’s what I’ll eat," she said.

The former Countdown presenter recently wowed fans as she shared a series of glamorous throwback photos of her 'blonde years' to her Instagram.

The TV star looked incredible as ever sporting her bright blonde locks, and jokingly coined the snaps #TheBlondeYears.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.