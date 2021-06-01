Amanda Holden wows in bustier top and the most dramatic headpiece The BGT judge looked sensational

Amanda Holden has been serving up some seriously glamorous looks of late – and she didn't disappoint this weekend. To mark the start of Royal Ascot this month, the Britain's Got Talent judge posed in a gorgeous creation from milliner Philip Treacy OBE – and fans were blown away.

SHOPPING: Adore Amanda Holden’s Aspinal bag? It's on sale – go, go, go!

The 50-year-old beauty was seen modelling a slinky, corset-style bustier, gazing over her shoulder as she posed in front of a black backdrop.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's glittery red mini dress is everything

The minimalist attire let her vibrant headpiece take centre stage. Boasting large pink flower embellishments and a dramatic sloped brim, Amanda looked picture perfect in the elegant hat from the royal-approved milliner.

BOTTOMS UP: 13 epic celebrity home bars: Amanda Holden, Elizabeth Hurley and more

She wrote alongside the photo: "I've loved being a regular visitor to Royal Ascot over the years. In celebration of the doors re-opening next month, I slipped on this beautiful @philiptreacy creation I hope the weather will be just as glorious as today on June 15th - 19th #RoyalAscotMillineryCollective2021".

Amanda looked breathtaking in her Philip Treacy headpiece

The Heart Breakfast star's fans were quick to react to the dramatic photo, with one branding the look "nostalgic and fabulous". Another called the image "absolutely breathtaking" while a third commented: "simply stunning, Amanda".

Amanda is enjoying a well-deserved half-term break from her radio show duties, spending some quality time with her husband Chris Hughes and their children Hollie and Lexi.

Amanda wowed in lilac feathers for Eurovision

She was last seen making a serious statement in a sparkly red mini dress. The design by Celia Kritharioti was perfectly complemented by strappy heels as Amanda revealed the winner of Heart's 'Make Me A Millionaire' competition.

The stunner also wowed us in an incredible gown for her appearance at the Eurovision song contest last weekend.

Wearing head-to-toe lilac, the star was a vision in Ziad Nakad couture, styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

BEST PHOTOS: 14 fun-filled celebrity playrooms that have to be seen to be believed