Amanda Holden stunned fans in showstopping dress for surprise Eurovision appearance The star stole the show in an incredible feathered number

It's never a surprise when Amanda Holden rocks an incredible outfit – and the I Can See Your Voice star did not disappoint when she donned a glitzy feathered dress for a surprise appearance at the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night.

SEE: Amanda Holden strikes a pose in incredible Union Jack mini dress

Wearing head-to-toe lilac, the glamorous 50-year-old was a vision in Ziad Nakad couture, styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden sashays in skinny jeans and Jaquemus top

The Britain's Got Talent judge was tasked with presenting the UK's points on the singing contest last night, stealing the show in her showstopping purple number.

"This is London calling. What a fantastic show this evening" the star said. “I am Amanda Holden - I love Eurovision."

The star looked dazzling in the lilac number

Amanda wrapped it up by saying: "The drama, the excitement, and all the wildly over-the-top outfits - and that's just me."

Although the star's feathered number is currently unavailable to buy, it certainly wasn't the high street bargain she usually styles. Ziad Nakad dresses typically retail for tens of thousands of pounds – and it's easy to see why!

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in skinny jeans and slinky strappy top

SEE INSIDE: Amanda Holden's homes with husband Chris are out of this world

The star looked elegant as ever as she sported a simple up-do with loose bangs and a stunning glowy makeup look created by MUA Louis Mariette.

Complete with ostrich feathers and hand-embroidered crystals, the sheer dress showed a glimpse of Amanda's svelte figure and endlessly long legs beneath the sparkles – and it wowed fans.

Amanda presented the UK points at the Eurovison Song Contest 2021

There was some serious heart-eye emoji action happening on Amanda's Instagram, as stunned fans rushed to the comments to compliment Amanda's dazzling look. "You look totally amazing. Love you", wrote one fan, whilst another remarked: "WOWWW you look absolutely gorgeous."

A third fan wrote: "So happy to see you wearing a Lebanese designer dress. Looking stunning as always!".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.