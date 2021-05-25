﻿
amanda-holden-dress

Amanda Holden dazzles in the prettiest pink cocktail dress

The Heart Radio host goes all girly on us…

Laura Sutcliffe

Amanda Holden looked beautiful on Tuesday morning, rocking a fabulous new dress by online brand Stylecheat that set her back £50.

The feminine design features an on-trend marble print and is the ideal design for a variety of occasions right now - from a summer wedding to an outdoor dinner date. The fancy frock also features flute sleeves and a bra-friendly open back.

The TV star added nude high heels and silver jewellery into the mix. Her hair was coiffed into a cute flicked-out style and her makeup looked as flawless as always. We wish we looked this good that early in the morning…

During her working week, the 50-year-old sure racks up some incredible outfits for her daily radio job.

amanda-holden-instagram

We love Amanda's cute dress

On Monday, the blonde beauty was seen sporting a white blouse, which she teamed with a blue and yellow tweed pencil skirt from high street favourite Karen Millen, which had a fun and flirty ruffle hem. Accessorising like a pro, she layered up with a stunning baby blue dress coat by Ted Baker and carried a coordinating Louis Vuitton bag.

stylecheat-dress

Bailey Marble Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £50, Stylecheat

SHOP NOW

Amanda never has a day off from looking good - she told us! Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, she remarked: "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good,"

asos-pink-dress

Warehouse angel sleeve dress in light pink, £32, ASOS

SHOP NOW

She added: "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

