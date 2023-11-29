Aspinal of London's big 50% off sale - the major highlights from this royal-approved brand

Black Friday has been and gone, but if you’re a fan of Princess Kate's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this extended Cyber sale - that's right, Aspinal of London has a massive winter sale on right now and you can get up to 50% off.

Kate has stayed loyal to quite a lot of fashion brands during her time in the spotlight, and Aspinal of London is certainly one of them. Established in 2001 by British entrepreneur Iain Burton, Aspinal of London has become a British heritage brand with a regal royal following. In fact, it's not just Princess Kate who wears the bags on repeat, Zara Tindall is also a loyal shopper. Kate's sister, the ever so stylish Pippa Middleton, has also been photographed wearing some of their designs.

The bag highlights from the Aspinal of London sale

If you want to shop Princess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. The discount is automatically applied at checkout so you can shop the gorgeous Midi Mayfair Bag with £139 reduced.

© Getty Images Kate Middleton's ultimate arm candy

Kate really is known for her love of Aspinal of London, and her go-to bag (which she owns in black and lilac) is available in various colours - you’ll want one in every hue!

You'll also see new prints and textures - we're fond of the raffia style, perfect for your summer 2024 wardrobe.

The Midi Mayfair of course is just one of the covetable styles in the sale, and all the bags come in multiple colours and some can be personalisable with a monogram. You can shop for cute Christmas gifts or even jewellery with the discount added to the basket.

How I chose the best of the Aspinal of London sale

Brand highlights: Aspinal of London is iconic for leather handbags and royal approved handbags. As well as Kate, Zara Tindall is also a fan of the brand and loves her Camera A bag

© Leanne Bayley Seeing what all the fuss is about about Kate's Midi Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London

Why you should trust me

My name is Leanne and I'm a royal fashion expert, having worked at HELLO! since February 2018. Our loyal readers love Princess Kate and what she wears, and I love to share the best deals on the brands that Kate wears often. Sadly, I don't own an Aspinal of London bag but I have tested out a sample of the Midi Mayfair bag to see why Kate loves it so much.I would say the pros of buying a Midi Mayfair include style (it's aesthetically pleasing), functionality (the detachable chain strap is a bonus), structure (it will keep its shape for years to come) and the fact that it's royal approved. The cons would be that the clasp might take a while to get used to. Overall, it's a solid purchase, but one that is made much sweeter with a deduction. Would I buy the bag? Yes, I definitely would. But I'd wear it with the chain strap out (unlike Kate who tends to wear it without the strap), as I think it makes it look trendier.

What I'd by in the Aspinal of London sale

Aspinal of London delivery times before Christmas

UK Standard Delivery (2-3 days working days) costing £4.95

UK Express Delivery (1-2 days working days) costing £9.95.

Non-UK details can be found online.

You must place your order no later than 1pm on the specific date for guaranteed delivery.

The last date for personalised orders in the UK: Wednesday 20 December 2023.

Aspinal of London returns policy

Different countries have different rules, but for the UK...

For Outlet Items purchased online, you must return within 14 days. On non-outlet buys, if you are not satisfied, you can choose to exchange it for an alternative item or receive a refund with Aspinal's Christmas returns policy. Any full price item purchased can be returned for an exchange or full refund as long as it is returned by 15 January 2024. The item must be in a saleable condition, with proof of purchase and the original payment method.