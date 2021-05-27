Amanda Holden's flirty & Other Stories wrap skirt has us seriously swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another glamorous outfit from Amanda Holden! The star looked beautiful in a leggy wrap skirt from one of her favourite high street brands, & Other Stories, on Thursday.

Doing her usual strut with co-star Ashley Roberts, Amanda teamed her rust-toned skirt with a simple white cami top and tan strappy heels.

It looks like the singer might have snapped a sale buy from & Other Stories, too, since the piece was reduced from £65 down to £35 in the brand's sale - though sadly it's now sold out.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her & Other Stories skirt

We have spotted a similar style for just £15 from ASOS if you're looking for a similar look to Amanda. On warmer days, we reckon it would look perfect with sandals and a simple vest top.

SHOP SIMILAR: Wrap skirt, £15, ASOS

Amanda always looks gorgeous in her daily outfit posts, and posed in a summery yellow dress to host her radio show on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she was pretty in pink in a fluttery midi dress from Stylecheat.

And on Thursday morning, sassy Amanda shared a nude photo of herself posing beneath a number of £50 notes!

She captioned her Instagram post: "I've checked the notes are real... and I'm ready to make someone a millionaire. Please join us for the Million Pound Final of @thisisheart Make Me A Millionaire on Friday from 6:30am... Anyone seen my frock?"

It's been a busy week for Amanda, who also wowed us in an incredible gown for her appearance at the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night.

The star looked dazzling in the lilac number

Wearing head-to-toe lilac, the glamorous 50-year-old was a vision in Ziad Nakad couture, styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was tasked with presenting the UK's points during the singing contest, stealing the show in her show-stopping purple number.

