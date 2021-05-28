Amanda Holden's sparkling red mini dress is a total masterpiece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden finished the week with a flourish on Friday, when she arrived to host her Heart Radio show wearing an incredible sparkling mini dress!

The red frock was a special piece by designer Celia Kritharioti, teamed with winding strappy heels as Amanda revealed the winner of Heart's 'Make Me A Millionaire' competition.

Sharing a strutting video in the outfit, Amanda looked stunning as she wrote to fans: "Here comes the money @thisisheart this morning from 8am!! We will crown our 2nd millionaire."

WATCH: Amanda models her sparkling mini dress

The star, 50, teamed her look with straight sleek hair and glamorous, glossy makeup - and we're not surprised her followers were quick to react.

"QUEEN you're killing us with the amount of hotness!! Love the outfit," one wrote, while another added: "You don't need the money!!! Because you already look like a trillion dollars!!!"

Amanda always looks gorgeous in her daily outfit posts, and posed in a summery yellow dress to host her radio show on Wednesday. On Tuesday, she was pretty in pink in a fluttery midi dress from Stylecheat - and she rocked a chic & Other Stories skirt on Thursday morning.

It's been a busy week for the star, who also wowed us in an incredible gown for her appearance at the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night.

The star looked fabulous in the lilac number

Wearing head-to-toe lilac, the glamorous 50-year-old was a vision in Ziad Nakad couture, styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was tasked with presenting the UK's points during the singing contest, stealing the show in her show-stopping purple number.

