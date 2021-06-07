Emily Ratajkowski turned her bra into a bikini top - and it's stunning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Emily Ratajakowski’s post-baby snapback is unreal.

SHOP: Emily Ratajkowski’s yellow handbag is perfect for summer - and it’s less than $80

Just three months after giving birth to her first child, the model is already hitting the beach in barely-there swimsuits...and her bikini body is insane.

Emily looked just like a mermaid as she celebrated her 30th birthday

The Lying and Stealing star showed it off again as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, and channeled a mermaid in Versace’s yellow bejeweled shell bra. She completed the gorgeous look with a low-slung orange skirt that matched the orange and white ruffle on her bra.

The skirt was also topped with a starfish emblem, which matched the mermaid incarnate theme.

While it doesn’t look like Emily’s gorgeous bra top is up for grabs just yet, we tracked down another yellow Versace bralette that we love that is so perfect for summer.

It’s neon yellow and can be worn on its own with high waist jeans, pants, or shorts.

Versace Greca Medusa Bralette, $125, Farfetch

SHOP: Anthropologie’s Like Mother, Like Daughter collection is perfect for moms who love to match

Needless to say, fans went wild when Emily shared a close-up view of the look on Instagram that showed her striking poses on a beach at sunset and flashing her toned physique and abs.

Emily's bikini top is actually Versace's mermaid bra

Emily had first shared a photo of herself wearing the look on Sunday, but she was mostly in silhouette.

“You are so beautiful” Addison Rae replied. “Wow that’s a sick swimsuit”, one fan commented. “Real-life mermaid wow,” another added.

Meanwhile, tons of other fans wished her a happy birthday. Donatella Versace wrote “The birthday mermaid!! You look STUNNING”.

Emily welcomed her son Sebastian in March

Emily also thrilled fans the day before when she uploaded a post that showed her rocking a strappy orange and blue printed string bikini from her Inamorata swimwear collection that matched her son Sylvester’s swim trunks.

“Bday eve with the dream vacation partner,” she captioned the photos, which showed her holding the baby in her arm as she posed outside.

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their baby boy on March 8. The couple tied the knot in February 2018.

