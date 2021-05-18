Emily Ratajkowski’s yellow handbag is perfect for summer - and it’s less than $80

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We love a good fashion find, and a specific handbag keeps landing on our radar thanks to the celebs who are just as obsessed with it as we are.

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest star to rock the JW PEI’s affordable Gabby bag, which can be purchased on Amazon for only $67.99 (you can also shop it on JW PEI for $72 if the color sells out).

Emily paired her JW PEI bag with a stunning Aya Muse dress

The Lying and Stealing star stunned in a series of photos she shared on Instagram that showed her palming the bag in a light yellow colorway as she struck a pose against a white brick wall wearing a sleek, black backless Aya Muse Electra halter dress complete with two thin back straps.

Emily completed the look with strappy black heels and captioned the post with stars.

The vintage hobo handbag comes in 10 different colorways including purple and beige, and it’s so simple and sleek that it can go with just about anything. It’s also lined with faux suede, and its smaller size makes it the perfect accessory for date nights or dinners.

JW PEI Gabby bag, $67.99, Amazon

JW PEI Gabby bag, $72, JW PEI

The model’s celebrity friends and fans went wild over the snaps, with Hailey Bieber writing “Wow” in the comments, while Irina Shayk added heart and fire emojis. Meanwhile, a fan chimed in asking, “How did you just have a baby?!”

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their first child, Sylvester, on March 8th - and she looks incredible.

Just a few days after she shared the post, the model mom stepped out rocking the ruched shoulder bag again - this time in orange as she took her son out for a stroll wearing a white tank dress, a baseball cap, and black square-rimmed sunglasses.

Irina Shayk rocked the JW PEI Gabbi handbag in black in March

Irina also is a fan of the minimalistic vegan handbag and was spotted carrying a black Gabby bag in March as she stepped out in New York City.

The supermodel paired hers with a Vivienne Westwood plaid trench coat, Ksubi light denim jeans, and Sorel Kinetic Impact white-lace-up sneakers.

